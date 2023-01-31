Traffic cops collect Rs 80 lakh fine from 770 drunk drivers
CHENNAI: In a special drive against drunk driving, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) disposed of 772 drunken-driving cases from January 22 to 28. A total of Rs 80.55 lakh was collected, an official release said.
Over 8,600 cases of drunken driving are pending in the city, police said. Violators were contacted through the police call centres and asked to pay the fine.
The GCTP has warned that warrants will be obtained from courts to attach vehicles of those caught for drunk driving and also for those who did not pay the fine amount. So far, 263 warrants have been issued for the attachment of property in lieu of fine amount.
“Not only the involved vehicle, other vehicles belonging to the vehicle owner shall also be attached,” police said.
A special drive was conducted to inform violators about pending cases through call centres. On January 21, cops disposed of 425 cases and over Rs 43.96 lakh were paid by the violators. “This special drive on disposal of cases through call centres will continue in future also,” said a senior police officer.
“As the fine amount is Rs 10,000, many do not pay the fine though intimation is received in their mobile numbers from e-court system,” an official release said.
