RSS’ plea to hold rallies in Erode, Tiruvarur put off
CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Monday adjourned a plea by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh seeking direction to conduct rallies in Tiruvarur and Erode to February 3.
Justice G Chandrasekharan passed the direction on hearing the petitions filed by the RSS functionaries from Tiruvarur and Erode districts.
According to the petitioners, they made a representation to the district police administration to conduct rallies and public meetings on January 29 but the police were undecided on it.
The counsel for the petitioners submitted that a division bench of Madras HC had reserved orders in a matter related to a plea made by his clients. He sought adjournment of this current petition.
Recording the submissions, the judge posted the matter on Friday. Recently, a division bench headed by Justice R Mahadevan reserved orders in an appeal filed by the RSS.
The saffron outfit challenged the order directing the association to conduct the rally within the closed premises. The RSS had argued that rallies could not be conducted inside closed halls, and said that the State, must not deny permission to hold rallies.
