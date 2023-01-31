Newly-wed man killed in accident
CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Aminjikarai on Sunday, just four days after his wedding.
The deceased was identified as Saravanan alias Mani, a resident of Nerkundram.
Saravanan worked as a car driver and got married to Shobana (26) of Aminjikarai on January 26 at a temple in Tiruverkadu. Saravanan had visited his in-law’s house in Aminjikarai after the wedding and was staying there.
On Sunday night, he took his bike and went to meet a friend at Maduravoyal and was returning home when he lost control of the vehicle and suffered a fall near Thiru Vi Ka park in Aminjikarai.
Saravanan, who was lying in a pool of blood was rescued by the passerby and sent to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anna Nagar traffic investigation wing have registered a case and are investigating.
