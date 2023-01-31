GCC appoints members to area sabhas for all 15 zones
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has appointed members to the area sabhas for all 15 zones in the city. A resolution passed in the council meeting held at Ripon Building on Monday stated that 10 persons per ward have been elected as members.
Area sabhas are an urbanised version of grama sabhas where a councillor meets the residents of his area to hear grievances. The members are instructed to conduct meetings once a month. They should submit recommendations and plans to the city corporation. The grievances from the public in the respective wards shall be submitted during the monthly council meeting.
The resolution read that no fee will be paid for attending the ward committee or area council meetings for the members. During a meeting earlier, the civic body authorities were requested to form 10 area sabhas in all the 200 wards in the city corporation. The zonal officers were asked to send the details of staff not below the rank of members for area sabha secretary. Accordingly, the officials submitted the list of members to be appointed.
“For the past two months, we haven’t had any communication with the ward councillor, because they claim that the member has undergone eye surgery. So, we have started filing complaints to the city corporation, and government departments concerned. Even the councillor does not come forward to ask our grievances in the ward,” said C Raghukumar, a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.
He added that the residents of the ward concerned were not aware that people were chosen as the members of the area sabha.
“It is a welcome initiative, instead of a councillor, the public can now also interact with the 10 members of the sabha. Also, they should volunteer themselves to ask about issues in the locality,” Raghukumar said.
