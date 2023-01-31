G20 education summit begins at IIT-Madras today; 80 delegates arrive

CHENNAI: The first G20 education working group meeting with 80 delegates from various countries started here on Tuesday. The event with a slew of educationalists and policy makers are set to go on till February 2.
The event on Tuesday held at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras spoke on the usage of digital technologies by G20 members to provide accessible, inclusive and equitable education.
Subsequently, Sanjay Kumar, secretary of School Education, Ministry of Education along with delegates from Australia, Saudi Arabia and UNICEF spoke on providing accessible and equitable education for K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) learners.
Furthermore, as part of learning opportunities for enabling higher education, J Innocent Divya, the managing director of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation highlighted Naan Mudhalvan scheme, a skill development programme launched by TN government in August 2022.
