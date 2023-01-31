Drunken driving : L&O wing gets addl e-challan, breathalyser devices

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal on Monday distributed 90 E-challan devices and 90 breathalysers to law and order (L & O) wing of the police to clamp down on drunk driving.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police officers are booking cases as per the Motor Vehicles Act for drunken driving at present. This has reduced the incidents of drunken driving among road users as the fine amount is Rs 10,000/ for the first offence, an official release said.

In order to augment the efforts of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, e-challan devices and breathe analysers have been distributed for use by the Law and Order Wing of the Greater Chennai Police too, police said.

In total, 126 e-challan devices and 126 breath analysers are now available with the local police to enforce MV Act especially regarding the drunken driving. This integrated effort will lead to further reduction in the number of drunken driving incidents and road traffic accidents and there will also be reduction in the rate of other bodily offenses and property crimes, the release added.

The Commissioner advised the officers to follow the standard operating procedure and also insisted on wearing body cameras while booking DD cases.