Cops give bracelets with contact numbers to elderly

CHENNAI: Arumbakkam police have introduced bracelets for senior citizens in their jurisdiction with the contact numbers of their family members, which would help the police or public to help contact their family, in case they got lost. Sources said that there were frequent incidents of senior citizens wandering away from home and forgetting the route back home. Recently, an 80-yearold woman who went missing last Saturday was traced after two days from Washermanpet. A senior police officer said that they were taking lists of senior citizens in Arumbakkam police jurisdiction to issue bracelets to them, especially those with age-related illness such as memory loss.