CMRL works: Traffic diversions near Boat Club

CHENNAI: In view of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) works at Boat Club, Chennai City Police has announced traffic diversions in and around Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thever Road on a trial basis from Wednesday. The diversions will be for a week until February 7, police said.

Accordingly, traffic is allowed as usual on Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar Salai from GK Moopanar Bridge Junction towards TTK Road while vehicle movement from TTK Road Junction towards GK Moopanar Bridge is not allowed.

MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses and other vehicles from Mandaveli towards Kotturpuram Bridge will have to take left along Adyar Club Gate Road, ABM Avenue and Turn Bulls road extension, an official release said.

MTC buses and other vehicles from Madaveli towards Nandanam will have to take right along TTK Road, Sri Ram Nagar South Street and Moopanar Bridge signal Junction, the release added.