1,366 loudspeakers to be installed in waste collection vehicles in 5 zones
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had planned to install 1,366 loudspeakers in Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) used for door-to-door waste collection operating in zones 4-8. The resolution passed on Monday approved Rs 1.09 crore funding for the purchase of loudspeakers in the vehicles.
As many as 2,107 BOVs are functioning in the city corporation limit for collecting door-to-door waste. On December 12, 2022, the commissioner had instructed to install loudspeakers to broadcast awareness songs and messages on solid waste management.
The BOVs play a vital role in cleaning operations and help in solid waste management. At the time when these vehicles are operated for cleaning work, to create awareness among the general public about the cleanliness of the city and to convey the messages related to the corporation to the people, the resolution read.
A sound amplifier is installed in these vehicles. However, during the monsoon, the loudspeakers were damaged beyond repair due to rainwater. A leading manufacturer of loudspeakers had been invited to replace these defective loudspeakers and also the low transmission capacity loudspeakers currently installed in vehicles.
Now, the civic body authorities have planned to install 1,366 loudspeakers in the mentioned five zones in the city.
Of which, Zone 4 (Tondiarpet) will have 435 speakers, Royapuram Zone 424, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zone with 243 loudspeakers to be installed in the vehicles. Zones 7 and 8 will have 84 and 200 speakers respectively, the resolution read.
