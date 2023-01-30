G20 EdWG meet: Chennai police ban flying drones

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police has issued a ban on flying drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) in its jurisdiction from January 31 (Tuesday) to February 2, owing to the first G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting to be held in Chennai and Mahabalipuram.

Delegates and dignitaries from 29 foreign countries and 15 International Organisations will be participating in the events, police said. The meetings are to be held at Hotel Taj Coromandel, Hotel Taj Connemara, Hotel Hyatt, Taj Club House, IIT Madras Research Park and Hotel Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram.

Besides, foreign dignitaries are also scheduled to visit UNESCO World Heritage sites at Mahabalipuram on February 1.

"In view of the security reasons the areas around their places of stay and routes traversed by the foreign dignitaries in Greater Chennai Police limits have been declared as "Red Zone" and flying of drone cameras is banned on the three days," an official release said.