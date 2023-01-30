DSP, tahsildar remove Periyar bust from home; shunted out
CHENNAI: A day after the removal of the Periyar statue erected inside a private property in Sivaganga district, a deputy superintendent of police and a tahsildar who oversaw its removal were transferred on Sunday.
Elangovan, a member of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, had erected a bust of Periyar on the premise of his newly built house at Kottaiyur in Karaikudi.
However, the police and revenue officials forcefully removed the statue on Saturday saying it was erected without permission.
As the removal of the statue became a controversy, the officials involved in it were transferred in a quick decision.
In the order dated January 29, the Director General of Police ordered Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devakottai and in charge of Karaikudi (sub-division) K Ganeshkumar to be kept in the vacancy reserve (chief office) with immediate effect.
The order further said that the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, will make alternative additional charge arrangements till another officer is posted for the sub-division office concerned.
Meanwhile, the Sivaganga district collector has ordered the transfer of the Karaikudi Tahsildar R Kannan and posted him as Forest Officer, Sivaganga.
