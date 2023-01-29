Complete disciplinary proceedings in 3 months, HC tells Anna Univ
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed Anna University to complete disciplinary proceedings against former deputy controller of examination for allegedly misappropriating the varsity funds to the tune of Rs 65 crore within three months.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by M Elango, a suspended assistant professor and former deputy COE of Anna University.
The petitioner prayed for a direction to quash the order of suspension passed against him and an order to admit him to discharge his duties as assistant professor at the university.
He also pleaded to grant him all service benefits and entitlements in the future.
According to his counsel CSK Sathish the registrar of Anna University was not competent to issue orders to suspend him.
However, V Lakshmi Narayanan, standing counsel for the varsity submitted that the order was passed only at the direction of the Vice-Chancellor. “Rule 4 (IX) of the Anna University statutes on disciplinary procedure provides that the order of suspension shall be in the form given in Appendix – III and accordingly, the suspension order was issued in the standard form by the Registrar of the University,”he submitted.
However, Elango argued that he was merely a joint signatory of the cheques and had nothing to do with the decision-making process.
Recording either side’s submissions, the judge held that a suspension order can interfere only when it has been issued by a person/authority who does not have the power/jurisdiction. It concluded that the action was not initiated either on the grounds of punishment or for vengeance.
“Considering the nature of charges levelled against the petitioner, it cannot be held that the order of suspension was not warranted,” the judge wrote and directed to complete the proceedings within months.
