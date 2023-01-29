Mother-son arrested near Broadway for Ganja possession

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police on Saturday arrested a mother-son duo near Broadway for possession of about 1.1 kg of ganja which they had planned to peddle.

The arrested persons were identified as M Jayalakshmi (45) and her son M Murali (20) of Broadway.

Esplanade Police had received a tip-off about ganja peddling near the public toilet on Davidson street near Broadway and kept vigil when they caught the duo red handed.

Investigations revealed that Jayalakshmi has nine criminal cases against her including ganja peddling and her son has two cases including a theft case.

The ganja was seized from them. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.