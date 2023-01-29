Slicked duck in orange sauce
Citrus meets meat: Easy-to-make recipes with oranges

Try out these funky and delicious recipes that bring you both the flavours of the meat and spices and the zest of the orange.
CHENNAI: If you are looking for a sign to try meat roast with orange, here are two! Try out these funky and delicious recipes that bring you both the flavours of the meat and spices and the zest of the orange. ‘Orange’ you glad you saw this recipe?

SLICED DUCK IN ORANGE SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

  • Lamb (cut in chunks) - 1 kg

  • Butter - 100 gm

  • Ginger - 1 teaspoon

  • Orange slices (deseeded)- 250 gm

  • Salt to taste

  • White pepper - half teaspoon

  • Star anise - 5 gm

  • Fresh orange juice - 500 ml

  • Tomato sauce - 200 ml

  • Onion - sliced

  • Ginger- 1 tablespoon

  • Garlic- 1 tablespoon

  • Celery- 1 tablespoon

  • Red chilli paste- 4 teaspoon

  • Dark soya sauce- 3 teaspoon

  • Refined oil

METHOD:

  • First, roast the duck and steam it well to soften the meat.

  • Now, in a pre-heated pan, pour in some refined oil till it heats up a little.

  • Add in diced onion, red and yellow capsicum.

  • Once the veggies shrink a little, one by one keep adding ginger and garlic paste, salt and sugar, chilli paste, tomato ketchup, fresh orange juice and saute them to prepare the orange sauce.

  • Then add the cooked duck into the pan and once again stir and cook the duck till the sauce penetrates well into the meat.

  • Serve the duck hot and garnish it with sliced red chilies on top.

ORANGE ROASTED LAMB

INGREDIENTS:

  • Lamb (cut in chunks) - 1 kg

  • Butter - 100 gm

  • Ginger - 1 teaspoon

  • Orange slices (deseeded) - 250 gm

  • Salt to taste

  • White pepper - half teaspoon

  • Star anise - 5 gm

  • Fresh orange juice - 500 ml

  • Tomato sauce - 200 ml

  • Onion - sliced

  • Ginger- 1 tablespoon

  • Garlic- 1 tablespoon

  • Celery- 1 tablespoon

  • Red chilli paste - 4 teaspoon

  • Dark soya sauce- 3 teaspoon

  • Refined oil

METHOD:

  • Mix together some star anise, ginger and salt in a bowl.

  • Marinate the lamb chunks using onion, tomato sauce, ginger, garlic, red chilli paste, dark soya sauce and set aside.

  • Heat some refined oil in a wok and wait for the oil to heat up a little.

  • Now add the marinated lamb till the lamb is cooked and is brown in colour.

  • Once cooked, take the meat from wok and cut the lamb chunks into desired slices.

  • Now in another wok heat some butter.

  • Add orange slices.

  • Add salt and white pepper powder.

  • Now add the fresh orange juice and bring it to a boil or till it reaches a saucy consistency.

  • Pour the sauce over the sliced lamb and serve.

