Citrus meets meat: Easy-to-make recipes with oranges
CHENNAI: If you are looking for a sign to try meat roast with orange, here are two! Try out these funky and delicious recipes that bring you both the flavours of the meat and spices and the zest of the orange. ‘Orange’ you glad you saw this recipe?
SLICED DUCK IN ORANGE SAUCE
Lamb (cut in chunks) - 1 kg
Butter - 100 gm
Ginger - 1 teaspoon
Orange slices (deseeded)- 250 gm
Salt to taste
White pepper - half teaspoon
Star anise - 5 gm
Fresh orange juice - 500 ml
Tomato sauce - 200 ml
Onion - sliced
Ginger- 1 tablespoon
Garlic- 1 tablespoon
Celery- 1 tablespoon
Red chilli paste- 4 teaspoon
Dark soya sauce- 3 teaspoon
Refined oil
First, roast the duck and steam it well to soften the meat.
Now, in a pre-heated pan, pour in some refined oil till it heats up a little.
Add in diced onion, red and yellow capsicum.
Once the veggies shrink a little, one by one keep adding ginger and garlic paste, salt and sugar, chilli paste, tomato ketchup, fresh orange juice and saute them to prepare the orange sauce.
Then add the cooked duck into the pan and once again stir and cook the duck till the sauce penetrates well into the meat.
Serve the duck hot and garnish it with sliced red chilies on top.
ORANGE ROASTED LAMB
Lamb (cut in chunks) - 1 kg
Butter - 100 gm
Ginger - 1 teaspoon
Orange slices (deseeded) - 250 gm
Salt to taste
White pepper - half teaspoon
Star anise - 5 gm
Fresh orange juice - 500 ml
Tomato sauce - 200 ml
Onion - sliced
Ginger- 1 tablespoon
Garlic- 1 tablespoon
Celery- 1 tablespoon
Red chilli paste - 4 teaspoon
Dark soya sauce- 3 teaspoon
Refined oil
Mix together some star anise, ginger and salt in a bowl.
Marinate the lamb chunks using onion, tomato sauce, ginger, garlic, red chilli paste, dark soya sauce and set aside.
Heat some refined oil in a wok and wait for the oil to heat up a little.
Now add the marinated lamb till the lamb is cooked and is brown in colour.
Once cooked, take the meat from wok and cut the lamb chunks into desired slices.
Now in another wok heat some butter.
Add orange slices.
Add salt and white pepper powder.
Now add the fresh orange juice and bring it to a boil or till it reaches a saucy consistency.
Pour the sauce over the sliced lamb and serve.
