Activists want CMDA to make amenities before allowing developments

CHENNAI: Pointing out the lack of basic facilities like sewer lines and water, residents urged the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to make provisions in Third Master Plan to monitor the development and availability of amenities.

In a petition to the planning authority given at a consultation meeting on Third Master Plan, volunteers of Chitlapakkam Rising Team wanted the CMDA to move away from only development to sustainability in the new master plan.

"Till date CMDA is just focusing on framing rules for construction, development and reclassification but it has failed to monitor whether the town has basic infrastructure like Water supply according population demand, adequate road width for commercial developments, underground drainage system, adequate daily garbage collection system and others," the petition said.

The petition pointed out Chitlapakkam has suffered a lot because of allowing uncontrolled development in the year 2019 as groundwater went low and residents were forced to buy water by paying Rs 2000 for 6000 litres.

They also requested the CMDA to have regular meetings with local administration officials get real time data on basic amenity related developments, population, number of households, and future developments. CMDA should notify the local administration to implement the basic infrastructure and freeze developments till infrastructure are made.

"We cannot allow sewage to get filled into lakes. Due to lack of underground drainage system lakes are dying. We requested CMDA to consider providing peripheral Sewage Interceptor drains in the lake boundary and collect daily sewage and pump it to the nearest STP," the petition said.

The volunteers also exhorted the planning authority not to allow commercial establishments in narrow roads. CMDA should allow commercial developments only on roads above 50 feet wide.