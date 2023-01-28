Metro Water fined Rs 1.2 cr for polluting Korattur lake
CHENNAI: Based on direction from the National Green Tribunal, the TN Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) to remit an environmental compensation of Rs 1.20 crore for not properly treating sewage and discharging untreated sewage into Korattur lake.
As per an action taken report filed by TNPCB to the Tribunal, Metro Water has been directed to complete the underground sewer system in the Ambattur zone to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Ambattur lake surplus canal that leads to Korattur lake.
Directions have been issued to provide temporary sewage collection wells near the confluence points of sewage inlets to the Ambattur surplus canal and pump the same into nearby sewage pumping station or decant through tanker lorries to nearby sewage treatment plants until completion of underground sewer works, apart from remitting interim compensation of Rs 1.20 crore.
Hearing a petition from Korattur People’s Welfare and Awareness Trust, the tribunal had earlier directed the TNPCB to levy environmental compensation for the lapses in preventing sewage inflow.
A joint committee formed based on NGT direction said in its report that no industrial effluent mix with Korattur lake water and heavy metal concentration in the lake sediments are below the screening levels (agricultural).
However, the report said the presence of coliforms indicates the mixing of untreated sewage into the lake. “The TNPCB is closely monitoring the industries in Ambattur Estate for effective operation of common sewage treatment plant to achieve the treated sewage standards prescribed by CPCB,” the report added.
Meanwhile, the PWD has been instructed to complete the sluice gate work at the inlet points of Korattur lake and close all the sluice gates during non-monsoon period as the committee has identified untreated sewage entering the lake through storm water drains.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android