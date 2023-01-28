Man steals auto, uses vehicle to rob goats from neighbourhood
CHENNAI: The police have launched a hunt for a robber who stole an autorickshaw and then driven around the neighbourhood stealing goats in Avadi on Friday.
A police patrol team intercepted a rashly driven auto at Kovilpadhagai near Avadi late on Friday night.
On checking the auto, police found a goat inside the vehicle and when questioned, the auto driver gave contradictory answers.
When they tried to detain him, he escaped and fled the scene. Investigations revealed that Geetha (40) of Arakkambakkam near Avadi had complained to the Avadi Tank Factory police that her goat was stolen from the grazing land.
An auto driver, Ravi (30) of Avadi, had also complained that his autorickshaw, which was parked outside his home, got stolen. Police found out that the accused had stolen Ravi’s autorickshaw on Wednesday and had driven around the neighbourhood stealing cattle.
Avadi Tank Factory police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect.
