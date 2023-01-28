Man held on attempt to murder charges near New Washermenpet

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man, a history sheeter, was on Friday arrested on attempt to murder charges after he attacked another man with a knife near New Washermanpet.
The arrested person was identified as K Prashanth. Police investigations revealed that Prashanth was walking along the cemetery in New Washermanpet area when he was intercepted by one, V Selvaraj (34).
Selvaraj picked up an argument with Prashanth questioning him why he attacked his friend. The verbal duel escalated and in the melee, Prashanth took a knife he was carrying and inflicted cut injuries on Selvaraj and fled the scene.
Based on a complaint by Selvaraj, Fishing Harbour police registered a case and arrested Prashanth. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Police said that Prashanth has two attempt to murder cases against him.
