Man dies in flight enroute to Chennai
CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man from Assam died inside the aircraft when the flight was enroute to Chennai. He was visiting the city for treatment in a private hospital on Friday.
The Air Asia flight from Assam was heading towards Chennai with 134 passengers on Friday night.
The health condition of Sajith Ali from Guwahati became so worrisome mid-air, that his brother, who was accompanying him, informed the flight steward about it.
She alerted the pilot, who contacted the Chennai ATC and requested to give first preference for landing following a medical emergency. Later, the flight landed at the airport around 9.20 pm.
The medical team at the airport, who rushed inside the flight, found Ali dead already. On information, the airport police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and registered a case under section 174.
Police said Ali had been suffering from liver problems and that he was travelling to Chennai for an appointment in a private hospital for treatment.
Following his death, the same flight which was supposed to depart for Bangalore at 10.15 was delayed as the aircraft needed to be cleaned. The flight departed at 12.30 am with 106 passengers.
