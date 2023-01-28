Kashmir visits Chennai: Four-day cultural event ‘Vitasta’ commences
By Yardhini Devaraj
CHENNAI: Kalakshetra Foundation in collaboration with DakshinaChitra is organising a four-day cultural event, ‘Vitasta’, at Kalakshetra Foundation and will go on till January 30.
The event was inaugurated by Guv RN Ravi on Friday. ‘Vitasta’ aims to spread awareness of the culture and tradition of Kashmir in Tamil Nadu.
Kalakshetra Foundation will have a series of activities like- classical and folk performances, other offstage events like exhibitions, seminars, workshops, a painting competition for children, a market, and a food court presenting a variety of delicacies from the South Indian and Kashmiri cuisine.
The exhibition will feature a collection of Kashmiri handicrafts and paintings. Participating in the seminar, to talk on the topics ‘Literary and Cultural Heritage of Kashmir’ and ‘Vitasta: The Ever-Flowing Legacy of Kashmir’, are speakers Advaitvadani Kaul, Aejaz Mohammed Sheikh, Giridhar Mamidi and lots more.
On the other hand, DakshinaChitra will display an exhibition featuring handicrafts by Kashmiri artisans on January 29.
Speaking to DT Next about the event, Muhil M, programme manager said, “We are happy and proud to collaborate with Kalakshetra on such a great initiative that will celebrate the art and artist. What’s best about this programme is that artists are given a platform to showcase their works while also having the liberty to voice out their thoughts.”
Talking about why the event was named ‘Vitasta’ they said, “River Vitasta, now called Jhelum, originates at Verinag and flows through Kashmir and then into the Pakistani province of Punjab. It explores the life-giving nature and unifies the people of both countries.”
Muhil added, “We try our best to diversify art and so as a part of this event, we have also included Villupattu and folk music and dance. Kalakshetra has left no stone unturned in putting this event together and I would like to thank them for it.”
Entry to the event is free. Visit https://www.kalakshetra.in/event/vitasta/ for more details.
