City

Woman walking near demolition site crushed to death near Anna Salai

The incident happened near the Thousand Lights Mosque, police said. The deceased was identified as Priya, a native of Madurai. Police indicated that the deceased to be in her early 20’s.
Woman walking near demolition site crushed to death near Anna Salai
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A young woman was crushed to death on Friday morning near Anna Salai after a portion of an old building under demolition, collapsed on her while she was walking by the side.

The incident happened near the Thousand Lights Mosque, police said. The deceased was identified as Priya, a native of Madurai. Police indicated that the deceased to be in her early 20’s.

The deceased along with a friend was walking along the site when the wall collapsed inadvertently. Preliminary investigations revealed that the dilapidated building was being brought down for the past two days.

Workers were on another area of the site when the wall collapsed on Priya. Her friend had a narrow escape.

On hearing her cries, passerby rushed to their rescue and alerted the authorities. Priya was moved to a hospital nearby where she succumbed.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Anna Salai
Anna Salai incident
Anna Salai accident
Thousand Lights Mosque
Anna Salai wall collapsed

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in