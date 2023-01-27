Residents for garbage removal from Narayanapuram Lake
CHENNAI: Garbage and construction debris have been piling at the Narayanapuram Lake near Pallikaranai for the past few months and it has been polluting the lake and groundwater.
Residents and local activists in the area urge the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take required action to prevent pollution of water bodies and take steps to address illegal dumping.
Subsequently, the residents claimed that before the northeast monsoon, three garbage bins were placed near the lakeside for garbage collection.
However, the GCC removed the bins citing illegal dumping, but failed to make alternate arrangements to address open waste disposal near the lake.
J Sankar, resident of S Kolathur, which is located at the west side of the Narayanapuram Lake had complained about the illegal dumping on the Namma Chennai app by the GCC. But, he was met with a disappointing response from the officials.
Speaking to DT Next, Sankar said, “I had made two complaints about open dumping of garbage on Namma Chennai app on January 23. But, on January 24 I received a call from the GCC requesting to remove the complaints.”
“I was informed to contact the area councilor to make alternate arrangements or for placing the bins like before. Due to lack of action from the department, the waterbed is getting polluted at a high rate. Additionally, a well in the area under Kovilambakkam panchayat is also being polluted, “added Sankar.
Likewise, several residents in the area have raised the issue on twitter, tagging government departments and officials.
One resident tweeted, “200-feet Radial Road around Narayanapuram Lake is covered with construction debris and garbage. Hence we request officials to take immediate action.”
Meanwhile, another resident urged the government to develop and preserve the lake, birds and ground water from pollution due to improper waste disposal.
Commenting on this, a GCC official responded, “The bins were removed to encourage source segregation and prevent illegal dumping. There are miscreants dumping construction debris and other hazardous wastes in the bin. Hence, the bins were removed to prevent this.”
“For reinstating bins in the area, residents must get in touch with the area councillor,” the official clarified.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android