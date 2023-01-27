Man smashes beer bottle on neighbour’s face

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday after he attacked a neighbour with a beer bottle over an argument over drying clothes on the terrace, in Choolaimedu.

The arrested person was identified as J Jayamani. Police investigations revealed that Jayamani’s mother had frequent quarrels with another woman living in the same compound over drying clothes.

On January 24, when the argument between the women intensified, the other woman’s husband, Johnson, too joined and exchanged verbal tirades.

In response, Jayamani took a beer bottle and smashed it across Johnson’s face, leaving him injured.

Based on Johnson’s complaint, Choolaimedu police registered a case and arrested Jayamani. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

Police said that the arrested person has an attempt to murder case and several hurt cases against him.