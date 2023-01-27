Latha's love changed me as a person: Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: In a touching speech in praise of his wife Latha, actor Rajinikanth shared his personal life experience on how he grappled with alcohol and smoking.

Speaking at a cultural event in Chennai, he said his addiction to intoxicants, and gluttony for meat begun during his days as a conductor. "I drink and smoke a lot, and take meat twice a day even when I was a conductor, then imagine what the stardom would have done to these habits", he added. He even funnily said there was a point of time in his life where he pitied vegetarians.

Having had his own share of health issues and hospitalisations, the star said people who don't draw a line in consumption of alcohol, smoking and non-veg foods rarely make it to their 60 or will be bed-ridden after 60.

He said his wife Latha changed him with her love and made him disciplined, leaving her, who was among the audience, teary-eyed. Rajinikanth's speech has been adored by his fans and netizens.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen up next in 'Jailer' produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.