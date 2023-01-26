Visuals from R-Day celebration in Chennai

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday unfurled the Tricolour in Chennai on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The unfurling of the national flag was followed by the national anthem. Indian Air Force helicopters showered the flower petals.
The Governor was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin who introduced him to the defence and police personnel.
Here are the pictures of the 74th Republic Day celebrations:
