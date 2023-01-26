City
Tricolour unfurled at IndianOil Bhavan in Chennai
Ceremonial parade was performed by the Territorial Army and security team members of IndianOil.
CHENNAI: VC Asokan, executive director-state head, TN & Puducherry, unfurled the tricolour on Republic Day at IndianOil Bhavan, Nungambakkam.
Ceremonial parade was performed by the Territorial Army and security team members of IndianOil.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android