VC Asokan unfurling the tricolour on Republic Day.
Tricolour unfurled at IndianOil Bhavan in Chennai

Ceremonial parade was performed by the Territorial Army and security team members of IndianOil.
CHENNAI: VC Asokan, executive director-state head, TN & Puducherry, unfurled the tricolour on Republic Day at IndianOil Bhavan, Nungambakkam.

