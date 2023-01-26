Traffic diversions in T Nagar from Saturday

CHENNAI: The South Usman flyover to CIT Nagar 1st main Road bridge extension work is to be carried out at South Usman Road, CIT Nagar 1st main road.

Due to this, it is proposed that the following traffic changes in and around South Usman Road will be carried out from 28 January to 27 September 2023.

The vehicles from South Usman flyover through South Usman Road intending to go to CIT Nagar 3rd main road are restricted and same will be diverted along Kannamapet Junction and south west Boag Road.

The MTC buses intending to go South Usman Road from Usman flyover are restricted and same will be diverted along Madley Junction – Burkit Road – Mooparappan street- link road – Anna Salai Nandhanam Junction.

The MTC Buses from Aranganathan subway through South usman road kannamapet jn intending to go to CIT Nagar 3rd main road are restricted and same will be diverted along west CIT Nagar, North Street.

The vehicles can ply on South Usman Road from Anna Salai CIT 1st Main Road to T.Nagar Bus Terminus as usual.