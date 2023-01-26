Mahabs vendors told to clear shops for G20
MAHABALIPURAM: With the G-20 summit all set to take place in Chennai next week and the members attending the summit planning to visit the tourist attractions at Mahabalipuram, the municipal authorities held a meeting with roadside vendors and advised them to remove their shops until the delegation completes its visit.
More than 200 guests are expected to come to Mahabalipuram to visit the iconic attractions there. Following this, the municipal authorities along with sanitation officers and Tahsildar met all the street vendors on Thursday and held a meeting about clearing the pathways near the monuments.
The authorities advised the vendors to clear the shops from January 31 to February 2, so there would be no hassle for the visitors to move around.
