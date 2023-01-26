Chennai gallery collaborates with connoisseurs of art for exhibition

CHENNAI: Apparao Galleries is collaborating with Heeramaneck & Sons for ‘Tales of Asia’, an exhibition featuring a variety of luxury home décor, art pieces, and gifting range, by Lotus Arts de Vivre at Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.

In conversation with DT Next, Rolf von Bueren, founder of Lotus Arts de Vivre talks about the event, inspiration for the designs, production and lots more.