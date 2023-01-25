Spat over gaana songs at death ritual; minor boy murdered in Saidapet

CHENNAI: The city police arrested 6 suspects in connection with the murder of Umar Basha (17) at Saidapet on Tuesday after an argument broke out over singing gaana songs at the 16th day death ritual of a relative.

The suspects are: S Dinesh Kumar (20), K Ashok (22), S Arun (22), S Praveen (22), D Prakash (19) and N Vignesh (22).

Police also detained a juvenile in connection with the murder. Umar of Settithottam neighbourhood in Saidapet had gone to attend the 16th day rites of his friend, who had died by suicide.

While he was near Santhosh’s house, an argument broke out between him and another youth over the gaana music performed.

It turned violent when a group of youths started attacking Umar with weapons. They fled the scene.

Onlookers admitted him to a hospital, where he died.

Saidapet police registered a case and arrested six for murder. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.