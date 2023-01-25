Idol wing seizes 10 more 400 year old idols from RA Puram house

CHENNAI: The idol wing sleuths had seized 10 more antique idols, more than 400 years old and worth several crores of rupees from a house in RA Puram.

Last month the wing had recovered 7 idols from the same homes belonging to one Shoba Durairajan.

The seized idols are Vinayagar metal idol, Standing Amman metal idol, male Saint metal idol, male deity metal idol, male saint metal idol, Siva -amp; Parvathi combined metal idol, Siva metal idol, female deity metal idol, goat shaped metal idol and Amman metal idol.

Among the idols, Vinayagar metal idol was suspected to be stolen from one Nattarmangalam temple which is yet to be located. After concluding the investigation and identifying the temple the vinayagar idol will behanded over to the respective temple.

During the course of investigations it is identified that the 10 antique metal idols were purchased from notorious smuggler late Deenadhayalan of Aparna Art Gallery, Alwarpet, Chennai on various dates from the year of 2008 and 2015 by Shoba Durairajan, in this case already 7 metal idols were seized and 3 idols identified and handed over to Ulundurpet, Adi Kesava Perumal temple.