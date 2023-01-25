CMRL works: Traffic diversions for a week near Anderson Road

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate the CMRL work, (Phase-2) on Ayanavaram Anderson Road from Regional Transport office (RTO) Junction to Anderson Street Junction, Chennai Police have made modifications to the existing traffic pattern.

The traffic diversion effected from Wednesday (Jan 25) will be in force for a period of seven days as part of a trial run.

Accordingly, owing to construction of Metro Railway Station at Anderson road, the vehicular movement will be closed.

One way diversion will be effected at Pilkington Road from Konnur High Road junction to Constable Road Junction.

Vehicles coming from Kellys junction toward Medavakkam Tank road intending to go to Perambur Via Anderson Road, should take Right turn at K.H Road & MVT Road Junction and reach their destination via Konnur High Road - Tank Bund Road Junction - Left turn - Tank Bund Road - CYS Road - Perambur High Road Junction- Left turn – Perambur High Road (South) or after Konnur High Road, vehicles can take the route of Otteri Junction Left turn – Cooks Road – Left turn - Perambur High Road

Motor Cycles and Light motor Vehicles on Pilkington Road coming from Perambur, intending to go to Konnur High Road Via Anderson Road shall proceed straight on Pilkington Road and reach their destination via Pilkington Road - Left turn – Konnur High Road.

Commercial and heavy vehicles on Pilkington Road coming from Perambur, intending to go to Konnur High Road Via Anderson Road, should take compulsory right turn at Constable Road junction and reach their destination via Constable Road (Railway Hospital) - Left turn – Portuguese Road – Left turn – Konnur High Road.

Vehicles on Konnur High Road coming from Joint office Junction would not be allowed to take left turn at Pilkington Road Junction towards Pilkington Road. Instead, these vehicles will go straight on Konnur High Road and reach their destination via Tank bund Road – Perambur High Road.