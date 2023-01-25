Chennai Police' CCB registeres 517 cases in 2022

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch of Chennai Police have booked 517 cases in the year 2022 and 97 people were convicted by the respective courts for the same period.

The wing, which deals with cyber crimes and other white-collar crimes made arrests of suspects who operated from other states too, police said.

Among the several prominent cases cracked by CCB in 2022, a MBA graduate from UK (United Kingdom) who pulled off an elaborate con by creating a bogus physical bank and cheated several persons including his own employees to believe that he was running an actual bank was arrested.

Not only did he open a bank, he also opened branches in nine other places across the state. The main accused, Chandra Bose (40) of Chennai is a computer science graduate in a city college and was working in a private company. He had also completed an MBA course in UK, police said.

Chandra Bose was running the bank for about a year in the name of Rural and Agriculture Farmers' Co-operative Bank (RAFC Bank).

In this case, even those who were working in his banks were the victims as they were also under the assumption that it was an actual bank.

Police also arrested notorious financier, Reddy BM Reddy alias 'Lion' Muthuvel along with two of his accomplices for cheating a Madurai-based engineering college owner Mohammad Jaleel promising to get NRI funding Rs.200 crores as a loan. Reddy had taken RS.5.4 crores as commission from them and conned him.

CCB's Job racket wing made arrests of several persons who conned gullible aspirants, promising them government jobs.

According to CCB officials, there were instances where the gang even made them attend bogus exams in secretariat with the help of a low-level staff.