TN allocates Rs 9.70 crore for sports complex in Chennai

CHENNAI: To encourage sports among youngsters in north Chennai, the State government has allocated Rs 9.70 crore to set up a sports complex in ward 41 under Tondiarpet zone (zone 4).

During the state legislative assembly, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu stated that sportsmanship among youngsters in north Chennai has been reduced. To encourage and develop sports facilities in the locality, a modern boxing sports complex will be set up in the region at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, stated a release from Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Another announcement was made during the session that other games, including volleyball, badminton, basketball, indoor games and a modern gym will also be set up in the locality.

Following the notification, a detailed project report was prepared and submitted to the government about a sports complex to be constructed on the land owned by the GCC. The facilities include a gym for men and women, running track, skating rink, facilities for sports such as handball, badminton, cricket net training, and boxing.

The sports complex will have basic amenities, installation of solar panels, and disabled friendly. Based on the report, the government has sanctioned a total of Rs 9.70 crore to establish the sports complex in Sunambu kalvai ward 41 in Tondiarpet zone.