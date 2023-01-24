Senior citizen dies at Chennai airport minutes before boarding

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man died a few minutes before boarding a flight at Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Thulasi Suguna Prasad of Telangana came to Chennai on Saturday with his wife Kalyani (59) for a visa interview in Chennai.

Police said the couple’s son was in the US and they had applied for a visa to visit him.

On Tuesday, the couple came to the Chennai airport to board the flight back to Telangana. At gate 14, while checking the boarding pass, Prasad collapsed. Soon, the security officials rushed him to the private hospital in the airport, but he died without responding to treatment.

The airport police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

Police said Prasad had high sugar and BP, which might have contributed to his death.

The airport police have registered a case under Section 174 and further investigation is on.