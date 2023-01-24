Scan QR codes for guided tour of Mahabs monuments
MAHABALIPURAM: In a news that would bring cheer to history buffs, the Archeology department has made it possible for people interested in the history of Mahabalipuram and its monuments to get the details just at the click of a button on their mobile phones.
The department has made it possible for people to access all the details of the monuments by scanning a QR code.
Now, tourists can avail a specialised audio guided tour as and when they go to visit each monument and points of interest in and around the historic sites of the tourist town.
Every year, scores of tourists flock to the little town to visit the UNESCO certified attractions like the Shore Temple, Five Rathas, Arjuna’s Penance and the Krishna’s Butter Ball. Sadly, the language barrier has always been a handicap to overseas tourists as well as the tourists from other states, as they could not completely absorb the culture and historical importance of the town.
Even after local guides stepped in to explain the history behind the monuments, there was a lag in experiencing the real essence of Mahabalipuram.
With the G20 summit attendees all set to visit Mahabalipuram next week for a tour, the Department of Archeology has facilitated the use of QR codes to learn about the history of each monument.
QR code tablets would be placed in front of the respective monuments and tourists can experience an audio guided brief of the specialty of each attraction. Speaking about the new addition, an official said, “With the introduction of this technology here, the tourists who visit Mahabalipuram can now truly experience the wealth of history behind the monuments.”
