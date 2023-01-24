R-Day security: 7K cops on Chennai roads, traffic diversion, no drones
CHENNAI: Flying drones will be banned in Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday as part of security arrangements for Republic Day.
The city police have put in place a five-tier security at all important places in the city including airport, railway stations, bus terminals and other places of public gathering from Sunday.
Around 7,000 cops will be manning the city roads ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26. Police said that the security will be increased in the airport from Tuesday.
“Passengers travelling on the days leading up to R-Day are advised to reach the airport in advance,” police said.
Additionally, police have also intensified checks at lodges and hotels in the city to check if any suspicious person has checked-in in the recent past. “Police patrols too will be intensified in the days leading upto Republic Day,” they added.
The city traffic police have announced traffic diversions to facilitate the R-Day parade.
The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Gandhi Statue up to the War Memorial will be closed for vehicular traffic from 6 am till around 9.30 am.
Commercial vehicles plying from Adyar intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards RK Mutt Road, VK Iyer Road, Devanathan Street, St Mary’s Road, RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai junction, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, GP Road and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.
