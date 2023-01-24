HC seeks report on investigation into Amma cement sales irregularities

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a status report within three weeks regarding the investigation that was being carried out in a case filed against the irregularities in the sales of Amma cement in Kundadam union panchayat in Tiruppur district.

The first division bench of Madras HC comprising the Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the directions on hearing a petition filed by Yogeswaran, a BJP member and panchayat ward representative of Kolumanguzhi village panchayat in Tiruppur district.

According to the petitioner, he made a representation to the DVAC to launch a probe against people who are liable for the illegalities in selling the Amma cement in Kundadam union panchayat.

"After my complaint, the assistant director to the district audits committee conducted a probe and confirmed the illegalities. Though the misconduct in selling 4217 cement bags was identified, the case was booked merely against the contractors and their men. It is noted not a single officer who is responsible for this issue was not booked, " the petitioner argued.

Recording the submissions, the judges directed the state to file a status report regarding the investigation progress and posted the matter after three weeks.