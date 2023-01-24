DT Campus: Ethiraj College hosts research, innovation meet
CHENNAI: In commemoration of the 75th jubilee year celebrations, Ethiraj College for Women in association with Valimai Tamizachi and ESN Publications has organised a five-day international conference on Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation.
The conference was inaugurated by T Mano Thangaraj, state Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services.
Dr DB Usharani, Principal in-charge and secretary of the college delivered the welcome address. VM Muralidharan, chairman, Ethiraj College Trust in his presidential address, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in research and innovation.
VN Shiva Sankar, vice president, SICCI delivered the keynote address on innovative changes enabled by digital technology that has led to exponential growth in the country.
Mano Thangaraj in his inaugural speech emphasised on the active role of youth in bringing out innovation in technology and information in realising sustainable growth. Dr T Usha Priya, vice principal ( Self Supporting) proposed the vote of thanks.
The conference was jointly organised by the departments of Economics, English, History &TTM, B com Bank Management and Business Economics. The last three days of the conference will be held in Dubai from January 23 to 25 2023.
