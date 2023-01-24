8 persons stuck in lift at pvt hosp rescued after an hour in Avadi

CHENNAI: Eight persons who were stuck inside a lift in a private eye hospital in Avadi were rescued by the personnel of TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) on Monday.

Police sources said that the incident happened at a hospital on Kamaraj Nagar in Avadi.

They had visited the eye hospital for a check-up and had gotten into the lift at first floor to reach the ground floor. When it was going down, it got stuck midway after which the occupants raised alarm.

Personnel from the Avadi fire station reached the scene.

After a 1-hour ordeal, they rescued everyone from the lift. Police suspect that too many people must have boarded the lift which led to the fault.