Reporter's Diary: There’s no refund for charity, Thalaivarey

Hearing arguments from both sides, Justice N Sathish Kumar ruled that merely on the basis of the BDO’s oral instructions, the Government cannot be mulched with liability to pay the amount. It also indicated that it was common for a president or influential persons in villages to offer food and other basic amenities to villagers during a calamity. He also asserted that it was not a matter of right to seek a refund from the government for serving food to his panchayat during a cyclone.