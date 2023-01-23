MTC suspends conductor for insulting woman passenger

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) managing director A Anbu Abraham on Monday ordered the suspension of K Sivasudan, conductor of bus route 28 A for insulting a woman passenger and threatening to assault her for demanding a ticket.

An official release said that following reports of the bus conductor of 28A insulted woman passengers who boarded the bus at Central railway station and refused to issue the ticket.

The managing director has ordered to take disciplinary action against the conductor by temporarily suspending him, the release said, adding that the MTC has engaged in providing services to passengers without any complaints.

Abraham has advised the bus crew members to behave with respect and dignity with passengers.

"Disciplinary action would be initiated against the employees who are misbehaving with passengers, " the release said.

On Thursday afternoon, around 3 pm, S Sangeetha (32) of Tsunami Quarters, Ernavoor boarded the 28A bus from Central railway station. Police said Sangeetha works as a conservancy staff at the Government Guest House in Chepauk.

While travelling on the MTC bus (route no.28), she asked the conductor to issue the free ticket as mandated. In response, the conductor allegedly questioned the woman as to why she was demanding a ticket when she is travelling free and replied derogatorily.

Sangeetha took issue with the Conductor's remarks and when she questioned him, the conductor allegedly threatened to assault her after which the woman alighted from the bus and filed a complaint at the New Washermanpet police station.

Police have issued a CSR (community service register) and are investigating.