Hindi Prachar Sabha under CBI scanner for misappropriation of funds

CHENNAI: The CBI has initiated a probe against Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha for alleged misappropriation of funds from 2004 to 2017 DBHPS, to the tune of Rs 5.78 crore by Dharwad Regional Centre of the Sabha, which is headquartered in Chennai. The Dharwad Centre has misappropriated Rs 5.78 crore meant for Hindi promotions and used the same for payment of salary to the staff of B.Ed. Colleges.

CBI, Madurai branch, has conducted a preliminary enquiry based on a complaint from Neeta Prasad, joint secretary/Central Vigilance Officer (i/c), Ministry of Education, New Delhi. CBI , Bengaluru is currently probing the case.

Established in 1964, Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, is an organisation established to improve Hindi literacy among the non-Hindi speaking people of South India. However, the name of Dharwad centre in Karnataka during the period between 2004 -2017, involving late RF Niralkatti and his son Shivayogi R Niralkatti, formerly working presidents of the centre, was misused to promote their financial interest by running courses other than promoting Hindi, like courses on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Law Colleges and English Medium schools, in violation of the bylaws.

The enquiry revealed that the grants released by Government of India meant for payments of Honorarium to teachers for promoting Hindi was diverted and utilized by DBHPS, Dharwad for payment of salary to the Principals, Teachers, Clerks and Peons of B.Ed, Colleges under the control of DBHPS, Karnataka.

Both RF Niralkatti and Shivayogi Niralkoti, abused their official position and in conspiracy with unknown public servants and private persons submitted false profit and loss statement to the Government of India and misappropriated and diverted the grants released by Government of India for promotion of Hindi language for their own use and thereby committed offence.