Govt school spl educators demand job regularisation
CHENNAI: Demanding job regularisation, over 700 special educators catering to students with disabilities in government and government-aided schools of Tamil Nadu, staged an indefinite protest at DPI campus here on Monday.
Most of these educators, who’ve been working for over 20 years, allege that they earn Rs 20,000 per month sans an appointment order.
For implementing inclusive education in government and government-aided schools, the education department introduced NGOs in 2001 to cater to students with disabilities from economically weaker backgrounds. The goal was to provide quality education to all children, regardless of their health conditions.
The same year, special educators were hired across TN for a monthly salary of not more than Rs 4,500. But, in 2012, the education department took over the special educators and placed them as temporary staff. Currently, there are 1,660 special educators catering to 1.30 lakh students in State government and government-aided schools. So far, the department has not given most of them an appointment order.
K Ganapathi, TN treasury for Samagra Shiksha Special Educator Association for Differently-abled Students, said, “We’ve been seeking permanent job for over 20 years now. We’re yet to receive any response from the government. So, this time, we’ve decided to hold an indefinite protest until the government listens to our demands.”
Each educator is responsible for 26-40 schools in the block, handling a maximum 140 students with disabilities. “Additionally, we pay home visits to students in vulnerable conditions. All this with a temporary position and meagre salary,” he laments.
A special educator must provide students with necessary aids, scholarship, monthly maintenance grant, take classes and therapy sessions.
