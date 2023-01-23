Drunk driving violators: 263 warrants issued for attaching vehicles

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has warned that warrants will be obtained from courts to attach vehicles of those caught for drunk driving and did not pay up the fine amount. So far, 263 warrants have been issued for the attachment of property in lieu of fine amount. Not only the involved vehicle, other vehicles belonging to the vehicle owner shall also be attached, police said.

According to an official release from Chennai police, as many as 8,912 drunken driving (DD) cases of the total 28,000 booked after the implementation of upgraded fine amounts are still pending disposal. A special drive was conducted to inform violators about the pending cases through the call centres. On January 21, 425 cases were disposed of and Rs. 43,96,500 were paid by the violators. This special drive on disposal of DD cases through call centres will continue in future also, said a senior police officer.

As the fine amount is Rs 10,000, many do not pay the fine though intimation is received in their mobile numbers from e court system, an official release said.