Chennai-based artists’ group exhibition features art with unique mediums
CHENNAI: InKo Centre is organising Madras Muse, a group exhibition featuring the works of four Chennai-based artists, Geetika Juyal Chatterjee, Michael Irudayaraj, Samuel Jayachandran, Vijayaraghavan S, at The Gallery till February 19. The art
Speaking to DT Next about the exhibition, Rathi Jafer, director of InKo Centre says, “These artists approached us and pitched the idea for the exhibition. Each of these artists has a different technique and their concept of experimentation is what brings them together. It is a given to say that the muse is important, but these artists have managed to bring it out in a way that is collaborative.”
She says she was intrigued by how visually-rich their art is. “The fact that they are looking at deeper socio-cultural and political issues that impact as on a daily basis through the lens of art is very inspiring and this also initiates conversations.”
Talking about the works she says Geetika combines art with science and spirituality. Her work reflects on patterns and how things in life repeat themselves. Vijayraghavan’s works are sophisticated in the sense that he uses both conventional and unconventional mediums of art. Being a multimedia artist, he explores the concept of binaries in life.
Irudayaraj’s work has a sense of a repetitive narrative. He uses a layering technique wherein people can see how memory and identity play a role in his concept and work. Samuel’s pop art uses bright and popping colours to highlight and offer a fresh perspective to everyday life’s mundane objects.
“Apart from the Indo-Korean collaborations we also try to accommodate and offer our platform to support local artists. This is one such collaboration and we are looking forward to more.”
Offering insight into how the collaboration happened, Vijayraghavan says, “We have been seeing the work InKo does and so we felt would be the right platform for us to showcase our works. Each of us has something different to offer and this comes from a special place. Even though the other artists have been in Chennai for a short duration, they feel an undeniable connection with the place that reflects in their work.”
