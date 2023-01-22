'Non-consideration of the representation would amount to dereliction'

CHENNAI: Justice MS Ramesh of the Madras High Court ruled that the non-consideration of a representation made by the public to authority would amount to a dereliction of duty.

The judge made this observation on disposing of a petition filed by R K Vandhanam. The petitioner sought direction to consider his representation to promote him to the post of the conservancy inspector/tax collector/junior assistant with all consequential service and monetary benefits in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

According to the petitioner, he made the representation to the Commissioner of GCC in 2016, and the same was not considered up to date.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that whenever a representation of this nature is made to a Statutory Authority, there is a duty cast upon the respondents to consider the same on its own merits and pass appropriate orders in one way or another, instead of keeping the same pending indefinitely.

"Non-consideration of the representation by the Statutory Authority would amount to dereliction of duty and hence, this court will be justified in invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India and direct them to consider the same within a stipulated time, " the court ruled and granted four weeks' time to the GCC to take a decision on the representation of the petitioner.

The judge also made it clear that the court had not expressed any of its views with regard to the merits of the claim of the petitioner and that it was open to the respondent to consider the same on its own merits.