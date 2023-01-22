'NOC from police is needless for multi-storied constructions'

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Area (CMDA) had informed the Madras High Court that there is no necessity to submit a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) issued by a police officer to raise the multi-storied buildings in the CMDA limit.

When Justice N Sathish Kumar was hearing a petition filed by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), the CMDA made this submission before the judge.

The petitioner confederation filed a petition before the HC for a direction to quash a 2010 circular issued TN Housing and Urban Development Department directing CMDA to mandate NOC as a prerequisite for the grant of planning permission by it to multi-storied buildings and group developments.

According to CREDAI, a No Objection Certificate not statutorily required should not be insisted upon. "Even the earlier circular issued in the year 2009, it indicated that such a certificate not statutorily required, should not be insisted upon. Contrary to the same, the impugned circular has been issued by the first respondent, " the confederation noted.

CMDA's counsel K Mageshwari informed the court that there is no requirement for the production of a No Objection Certificate from the Police Department and the applications have been processed on the basis of the governing rules.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that no further order is required and closed the matter.