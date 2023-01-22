‘King Institute multi-speciality hosp to open by June’
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the ongoing construction of the King Institute premises which is being developed as a multi super speciality hospital at a cost of Rs 230 crore.
With 18 departments and around 500 beds, the construction is expected to be completed by June this year.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the tender for the construction is in September, but the work is likely to be completed by June itself.
“This inspection focused on checking the quality of completed works, facilities for people with disabilities, places to stay for sanitation workers and making the hospital a green space. The work is being completed quickly and the hospital will be opened most likely by June,” he added.
Subramanian also mentioned that the construction of storm water drains in a timely manner helped prevent floods even before the northeast monsoon set in.
“A similar approach in the construction of storm water canals is also being done,” he stated.
Stalin also inspected the ongoing construction of damaged roads in the city, which are being repaired by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The Arcot Road stretch of 475 metres is being relaid at a cost of Rs 27.5 lakh.
He instructed the officials to ensure that road works should be carried out a way that wouldn’t disturb the public and traffic. “Barricades must be installed, and work should be conducted in a safe manner. Quality control procedures should be followed when roads are constructed,” he said.
Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Mayor Priya, and other officials were also present during the inspection.
