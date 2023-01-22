5 workers in factory suffer 70% burns

Chennai: Five workers suffered severe burn injuries after a coating machine blasted in a factory in Sriperumbudur on Friday night.

A private factory which applies coatings to car and bike spare parts is in Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram district.

On Friday midnight, while workers were in the factory, one of the coating machines exploded. Five workers who were standing close to the machine suffered severe burn injuries. Soon, they were rushed to the Chennai Kilpauk GH.

Police said all of them are in critical condition with over 70% burns. The injured are identified as Madan Kumar (26) of Sriperumbudur, Subash (19) of Odisha, Putharai (26) of Odisha, Senapathi (36) of Tiruvallur, and Ranjith (26) of Odisha.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the supervisors in the factory about the blast and whether it was maintained properly.